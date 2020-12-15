PHOTOS: Evangelical Gets First Shipment of Pfizer Vaccine

LEWISBURG – The first wave of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has officially arrived in the Valley. Evangelical Community Hospital announced it received its first doses of the vaccine Tuesday, and patient-facing employees will receive the doses beginning Wednesday.

Submitted photos from the hospital show employees unpacking the vaccine doses and handling them according to FDA guidelines. That includes unpacking them from dried ice and placing them in an ultra-low temperature freezer until ready for use.