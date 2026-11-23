DANVILLE — Danville’s most notorious unsolved murder is receiving renewed attention from one of Pennsylvania’s largest newspapers. The Philadelphia Inquirer published an extensive investigation Saturday into the 1976 killing of 75-year-old Dorothy Bonawitz.

The respected Montour County welfare director was raped, beaten, stabbed and robbed in her downtown office. David Clark was acquitted in 1980, and no one else was charged.

The Inquirer details documentary filmmaker Matthew Wolfe’s investigation, including an alleged confession by Harold Ashton to his half-brother. Ashton died in 2020, but subsequent DNA testing identified him as the only possible database match.

Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis calls the DNA findings a game changer. However, state police continue investigating, and additional testing is planned