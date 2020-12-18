Pfizer Vaccine Arrives at Geisinger Danville Campus

DANVILLE – Another Valley hospital has received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Geisinger announced Thursday evening its Danville campus received the vaccine, and distribution will begin within 24 hours to eligible employees. Those eligible employees include front-line staff whose daily work involves significant interactions with COVID-19 patients and other staff in critical departments.

Geisinger says continuing to follow recommended preventative measures of masking, social distancing and hand washing remains critical, despite those receiving the vaccine. Photos are posted at WKOK.com. Geisinger did not say how many doses they received.