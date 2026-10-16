Pennsylvania Voter Registration Deadline ls October 19

HARRISBURG Pennsylvania voters have several important deadlines approaching before the General Election. The deadline to register to vote is , .
The League of Women Voters is also holding a public election-integrity forum at 4pm in Lewisburg. League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania Executive Director Amy Widestrom will speak at the Public Library for Union County
The deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is . Election Day is . Polls will be open statewide that day. For official Pennsylvania election information, visit vote.pa.gov