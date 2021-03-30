Pennsylvania Updates K-12 and Summer Camp Guidelines to Align with CDC

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania departments of health and education announced updated recommendations for K-12 schools on social distancing in classrooms and how to handle COVID-19 cases in school buildings.

The Department of Health also announced updated guidance on summer camps, which is mostly unchanged from what was issued last July.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Department of Education updated social distancing guidelines to align with CDC recommendations that say students may now be at least 3 feet apart in classrooms, changed from the previous requirement of 6 feet.

More specifically:

Elementary school students should be 3 feet apart.

Middle and high school students should also be at least 3 feet apart in counties with low and moderate community transmission.

Middle and high school students should remain at least 6 feet apart in substantial counties, if cohorting isn’t possible.

Maintaining 6 feet of distance is also required in other settings to include: Between adults in the school building (teachers and staff), and between adults and students. When masks can’t be worn, such as when eating. During activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band, or sports and exercise. Move these activities outdoors or to large, well-ventilated spaces. In common areas such as school lobbies and auditoriums.



Universal masking remains in place.

When handling COVID-19 cases in schools, the updated recommendations now take into consideration the county’s level of community transmission, the number of cases among students and staff in each school building in the past 14 days and the size of the building.

The Department of Health says summer programs that provide child care and enrichment and recreational activities are permitted to operate and should follow CDC guildelines. A health and safety plan using those guidelines should be created and posted publicly.

More information can be found on the PA Department of Health and PA Department of Education websites.