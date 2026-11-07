Pennsylvania Turnpike Expanding Open Road Tolling Statewide

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is preparing to expand Open Road Tolling statewide in January 2027, eliminating traditional tollbooths.

The cashless system allows drivers to pay tolls electronically without stopping or slowing down. Overhead structures equipped with sensors and cameras identify vehicles and calculate tolls. Drivers with E-ZPass receive the lowest rates, while others receive bills through the mail based on their license plates.

Open Road Tolling began in January 2025 on the Turnpike east of Reading and the entire Northeast Extension. Officials say the system improves traffic flow, reduces accidents, and allows for new access points. More information is available at paturnpike.com.