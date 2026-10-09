Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Skill Game Delay

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has rejected requests to delay next week’s crackdown on skill games. The court denied petitions to keep the machines operating until February.

State Sen. Gene Yaw and two other lawmakers had asked for more time while the General Assembly works on legislation to regulate and tax the games. The court also rejected a request from 20 charitable organizations that host the machines.

The current stay expires Tuesday, making the games subject to enforcement beginning Wednesday. The June ruling found skill games fall under Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act and Crimes Code.