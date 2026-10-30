Pennsylvania Senators Examine Loneliness Among Older Residents

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania’s two US senators joined forces Thursday to examine loneliness and social isolation among the state’s growing senior population. US Senators Dave McCormick and John Fetterman participated in a Senate Aging Committee hearing in Pittsburgh.

The senators heard testimony from Penn State researchers and organizations providing meals, transportation, and other services to older residents. Dr. Shannah Gilliam, Director of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging said, many seniors have no outside contact.

Sen. McCormick says federal programs should better support community organizations helping isolated seniors. Pennsylvania receives approximately $45 million annually through the Older Americans Act, which supports services that help seniors remain healthy and connected.