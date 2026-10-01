Pennsylvania Reports Fifth Measles-Associated Death

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has recorded a fifth measles-associated death as the statewide outbreak continues to grow. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports the unvaccinated Lancaster County resident is the third measles-associated death there.

CIDRAP says Pennsylvania now has 943 confirmed cases, including 176 hospitalizations. Mifflin County has 105 cases and one death, while Snyder County has 22 cases.

Lycoming County has three cases, Union County has four, and Montour County has one. State health officials say fewer than one percent of Pennsylvania cases have occurred in fully vaccinated people.