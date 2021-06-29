Pennsylvania Reaches 60% of Adults Fully Vaccinated

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reached 60% of people 18 and older being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 60% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 5.3 million are fully vaccinated overall. 11.6 million total doses have been administered as well.

In Valley vaccine data Tuesday, there were 510 more vaccine doses administered the last few days. Northumberland County administered 244 more doses, for a total of 78,749 (39,632 fully vaccinated, 39,117 partially). Snyder County has 107 more doses for a total of 28,455 (13,249 fully, 15,206 partially), Union has 126 new doses, 34,915 total (16,867 fully, 18,048 partially), and Montour has 33 new doses, 22,119 total (10,943 fully, 11,176 partially).

There were 13 new deaths reported statewide for the virus since Friday, for a total of 27,670 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths in the Valley – Snyder County has 86 total deaths, Northumberland County remains with 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Union remains with 89 total deaths, and Montour has 67 deaths.

There were also 162 new cases, for a total of 1,211,869 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there are three new cases, one each in Snyder, Northumberland, and Montour counties, with 3,679, 9,712, and 2,010, respectively. Union County has no new cases with a total of 6,157 cases.

There now just 316 statewide hospitalizations, including 59 in the ICU and 50 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 17 COVID patients, four of those in the ICU and one on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has one patient and Evangelical Community Hospital has three COVID patients as well.