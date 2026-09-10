Pennsylvania Measles Cases Top 600

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has now reported 624 measles cases, pushing the statewide total above 600 for the first time. State figures show 91 new cases were reported during the past seven days. A total of 109 people are or have been hospitalized, while about one-third of cases involve people under 18.

Pennsylvania has also reported two measles-associated deaths. Locally, Centre County has 17 cases, while Mifflin County has 69 and Snyder County has 27. Northumberland County has eight, Union County five, Clinton and Perry counties four each, Lycoming three, and Columbia and Montour counties one each.