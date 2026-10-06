Pennsylvania Measles Cases Surpass One Thousand

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s measles outbreak has now topped 1,000 cases, with infections continuing across central Pennsylvania. The state has recorded 1,004 cases, nearly 200 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Health officials say fewer than one percent of those infected were appropriately vaccinated. About one-third of Pennsylvania cases involve children under 18.

Locally, Snyder County has 41 cases, Clinton County 27, Centre County 21, and Union County 18. Northumberland County has nine cases, while Columbia has five, and Lycoming and Montour counties each have four. Lancaster County leads Pennsylvania with 391 cases.