Pennsylvania March For Life Returns Monday

HARRISBURG — The sixth annual Pennsylvania March for Life will return to the state Capitol Monday, with organizers expecting a large turnout. More than 70 buses are scheduled to bring participants to Harrisburg. A pre-rally worship program begins at 10am, followed by an 11am rally and the march at noon.

Former US Senator Rick Santorum is scheduled to headline the rally. Organizers say state lawmakers, medical professionals, faith leaders and anti-abortion advocates will also participate. Heavy traffic is expected around the Capitol, with free parking available at City Island.