Pennsylvania Governor Candidates To Debate Wednesday

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s two leading candidates for governor will meet Wednesday night for their only scheduled debate of the campaign. Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will debate at 8pm in Harrisburg.

The hour-long debate will be held at the WHTM studios with no live audience; anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester will serve as moderators. The debate will air statewide on WHTM-27, WBRE/WYOU, WTAJ and other participating stations. Free streaming will also be available through station websites and apps.