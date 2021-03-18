Pennsylvania Extends Personal Income Tax Filing Deadline to May 17

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is following suit with the IRS in extending the personal income tax deadline to May. The Department of Revenue announced Thursday the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2020 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and make final 2020 income tax payments is extended to May 17. This means taxpayers will have an additional month to file from the original deadline of April 15. The Internal Revenue Service also announced earlier this week it would extend the federal income tax filing deadline to May 17.

The IRS said in its announcement the extension is another action the agency is taking to do everything it can to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Pennsylvania law, the deadline for filing state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level.

To be clear, the extension means the Department of Revenue will waive penalties and interest on final 2020 personal income tax returns and payments through the new deadline of May 17, 2021.

Although the filing deadline for 2020 tax returns has been extended, the Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers who are able to file their returns electronically to do so as soon as possible. If you are expecting a refund from the commonwealth, filing electronically will help avoid a delay in the release of your refund..