Local Parks, Region, Benefit from $81M DCNR Grants

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is awarding $81 million for 306 park, trails, and conservation projects across 60 counties. The funding comes through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

Projects include improvements to local parks and playgrounds, trail construction, land conservation, river and watershed restoration and outdoor recreation facilities.

The latest round includes $35.5 million for local park projects and nearly $13 million for land conservation. Another $10.7 million will support trail planning and development.

The List.

Snyder County

$276,000 — Faylor Lake County Park — Comfort station, pavilions, walkways, and a boardwalk.

$187,000 — SEDA-COG — Greenway planning covering Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties.

Union County

$55,000 — Lewisburg — Master planning for Soldier’s Park, Mariah’s Garden and Lewisburg Landing.

$96,000 — Mifflinburg Nature-play equipment and accessibility improvements.

Northumberland County

$89,000 — Kulpmont Veterans Memorial Park — Baseball field and dugout renovations, walkways, and bleachers.

$250,000 — Sunbury Oppenheimer Park — Splash-pad renovations, walkways, filtration system, and fencing.

Montour County

$288,000 — Danville Area School District Athletic Fields — Walkways, parking, netting, and accessibility improvements.

Columbia County

$250,000 — Bloomsburg Town Park — Parking improvements, walkways, and fitness equipment.

$250,000 — Central Columbia Community Wellness Trail — New internal loop trail and accessibility improvements.

Lycoming County

$400,000 — Ridge Wetland and Perimeter Wetland — Wetland restoration and streambank stabilization along the West Branch Susquehanna.

Centre County

$96,000 — Spring Creek conservation project — Meadows and upland tree plantings.

$300,000 — Gray’s Woods Park — Pavilion, walkways, boardwalk, and playground improvements.

$377,000 — High Point Park — Court renovations, comfort station, walkways, and parking.

$246,000 — Susquehanna watershed buffer project — About eight acres of new riparian forest buffer.

Schuylkill County