PennDOT Update:

5:00 AM UPDATE: Roads Impacted by Flooding, Downed Trees or Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

(OPEN) Route 487 between McIntyre Road and Route 42 in Catawissa Township.

Lycoming

Route 864 between Vandine Road and Lockard Road in Mill Creek Township.

Route 2081 (Highland Lake Road) between Route 220 and Birch Still Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Route 2009 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Route 2007 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 118 (Lairdsville Road) in Franklin Township and Route 2061 (Beaver Lake Road) in Penn Township.

Montour

Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Snyder

(OPEN) Route 3016 (Seven Stars Road) between Route 35 and Horning Road in West Perry Township.

Union

(NEW) Route 1006 (Pleasant View Road) between Fort Titszell Road and LC For Creek Road in White Deer Township.

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT reports several roads remain closed or restricted following Thanksgiving’s heavy rain and damaging winds. In Columbia County, Route 487 was affected in Catawissa Township, while Central Road and Kulp Road have reopened.

In Snyder County, Seven Stars Road is closed for a time in West Perry Township between Route 35 and Horning Road. Several roads remain affected in Lycoming County, including Muncy Exchange Road, Beaver Run Road and Highland Lake Road.

Williamsport Regional Airport received 3.66 inches of rain, Selinsgrove measured 2.4 inches, Sunbury had between one and two inches.

As of 8:30pm Friday, PPL had just over 43,000 outages. In our region, Schuylkill County is hardest hit with 5,700 outages. Dauphin County has 1,200 customers out, and the rest of our region has about 1,500 outages. Some restoration predictions are for Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported that wind speeds reached 50 miles per hour in parts of our area.

The Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center says the Susquehanna River will crest well below flood stage. The West Branch of the Susquehanna River has crested at about 7.5 feet. At Sunbury, a crest at about 13’ is expected Sunday. At Danville, the river is expected to crest just below 8 feet, Saturday.