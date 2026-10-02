PennDOT Secretary Visits Danville As Route 11 Paving Project Advances

DANVILLE — More work on Route 11 in Danville starts
PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll was in Danville to announce a Route 11 paving project in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township. The $1.16 million project is one of 79 accelerated road projects being advanced statewide.
Sec. Carroll says the work will begin and improve more than a mile of Route 11 between Railroad Street and Clinic Road. Crews will make base repairs, mill and resurface the highway, repaint lines and replace signs.
The project was upgraded from a thinner preservation treatment and moved ahead from next year. Starting night, drivers should expect overnight single-lane traffic with flagging. Completion is expected by the end of November. For traffic conditions, visit 511PA.com.