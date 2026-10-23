PennDOT Plans Paving Work Near Bucknell University

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY — PennDOT crews are scheduled to pave portions of Route 15 southbound and Furnace Road today (10/23). On Route 15, the right lane will be restricted between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road, about two miles south of Bucknell University.

Furnace Road traffic will also be reduced to a single lane, with flaggers directing drivers between Route 15 and Supplee Mill Road. Motorists should slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and allow extra time in the work zone. Updated traffic conditions are available at 511PA.com.