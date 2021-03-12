PennDOT Installing Traffic Signal Along Route 147 in Point Township

POINT TOWNSHIP – Motorists traveling along Route 147 just outside Northumberland will notice a new look on a portion of the highway. PennDOT says a traffic signal is currently being installed on Route 147 at Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County.

PennDOT says it’ll still be several weeks before the light is activated. Crews are currently installing the poles for the signal and once installed it’ll flash for several weeks before being activated. This is all part of the ongoing CSVT Project.