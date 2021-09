NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT announced a crack sealing road project is set to begin in The Valley.

The project will take place along Routes 61, 11, 54 and 147 in Northumberland County; Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County and Route 11 and Interstate 80 in Columbia County. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00pm and 7:00am weather permitting.

The project is set to begin this week and be completed by early December 2021.