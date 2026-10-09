Penn College Board Welcomes Three New Members

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has added three new members to its Board of Directors. The appointments were approved by the board of directors.

New members are Robert Fenza, a Penn State trustee; Ken Healy, executive vice president and engineering director for PMF Industries; and Tracie Witter, key account manager for PPL Electric Utilities.

Fenza brings real estate and nonprofit leadership experience. Healy is a Penn College graduate and longtime manufacturing leader, while Witter has worked in utility communications and regional affairs.