Paving Begins Today on Liberty Valley Road in Liberty Township

Drivers are advised that a paving project will begin today on Liberty Valley Road (Route 642) in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Starting Tuesday, September 15 , a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving crew will begin paving between the Northumberland County line and Route 45. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM, where work is being performed.

Work on this project is anticipated to be completed on Friday, October 2 , weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for slow moving, stopped traffic, and lane changes, anticipate delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.