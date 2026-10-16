Packer Street Reopens After $2 Million Project

SUNBURY — Packer Street reopened Thursday after a yearlong, $2 million reconstruction project in Sunbury. City, county, and state officials gathered for the reopening between Susquehanna and Kramer avenues. The road reopened at 1pm Thursday , the Northumberland County commissioners were on hand.

Councilman Jim Eister told the newspaper the project included major underground work, paving, and improvements to address water problems. Officials credited state and county funding for making the work possible. Welker says the project did not require money from the city budget.