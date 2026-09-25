Pack The Preserve Returns Saturday At Montour Preserve

DANVILLE — The second annual Pack the Preserve will fill Montour Preserve Saturday with outdoor activities, live music, and family events. The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association says the day will offer something for nearly every age and interest.

Highlights include a car and boat show, fossil digging, guided hikes, a wildlife art show, and live birds of prey. Live music, food trucks, kayaking for veterans and children’s nature activities are also planned.

Most activities run throughout the day at the preserve. Organizers say Pack the Preserve is designed to celebrate the region’s natural resources while bringing families together outdoors.