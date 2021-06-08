PA with Four Straight Days of Less Than 500 New COVID Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is reporting under 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since last June. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says there were 450 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,206,439, of which 96% have recovered. Locally there were 13 new cases; Northumberland County has nine of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,680, Union County has two new cases with at total of 6,140 cases, and Montour has one new case, with a total of 2,022 cases. Snyder County also has a one new case for a total of 3,669 cases.

Also statewide, 35 new deaths were also reported, for a total of 27,395 since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally – Union has a total of 88 deaths, and Montour’s total is now 67 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, and Snyder County has 85 total deaths.

Also in Tuesday’s update, the state says there are now 710 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 175 patients are in an intensive care unit and 109 are on a ventilator.

There are some slightly to the local hospitalization numbers; Geisinger Danville has a total of 26 patients, with eight in intensive care, and four people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has three patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has three COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.0 million people are fully vaccinated and 55.9% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.9 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 433 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 203 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 73,798 people in the county have been vaccinated (37,48 partially, 36,380 fully). Snyder County has 97 more doses in arm for a total of 26,916 (14,698 partially, 12,218 fully). Union County residents have 102 new doses for a total of 33,030 (17,403 partially, 15,627 fully) and Montour County, 31 more shots for a total 21,208 (10,877 partially, 10,331 fully).