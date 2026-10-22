PA Senate Approves Bills Strengthening Elder Abuse Protections

HARRISBURG — Two bills to protect vulnerable older Pennsylvanians have passed the state Senate Wednesday . Alice’s Law would establish a statewide registry to prevent convicted abusers from moving between caregiving jobs.

The legislation honors Alice Longenberger, who suffered abuse at a care facility in Lewisburg. Her daughter, Lynn Fiedler, has advocated for stronger protection through her organization, Journey to Justice.

A companion bill would increase criminal penalties for abuse, neglect, and sexual assault involving care-dependent individuals. Sponsored by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, she said families deserve confidence that their loved ones will receive safe, dignified care. Both measures now advance to the state House for consideration.