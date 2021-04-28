PA Revises Mask Mandate, too

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Associated Press is reporting…Pennsylvania revised its mask mandate on Tuesday to bring it in line with new federal recommendations that say fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear them outside anymore unless they’re at a crowded event. The Department of Health said its updated masking order incorporates the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said Tuesday that people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated. They can also forgo masks at small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks at small outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people, the CDC said, and keep their faces covered when dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households. The CDC also said that masks should continue to be worn at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events. PA Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says those who are not vaccinated will still need to wear a mask in most situations, and those who are fully vaccinated should still wear a mask when in crowded spaces.