PA Now Has Statewide School Cellphone Ban

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania students will face new cellphone restrictions under legislation signed into law Monday . The law requires schools to prohibit student cellphone use throughout the school day beginning with the 2027-28 academic year.

Kirstin McGowan, parent advocate and co-leader of PA Unplugged, welcomed the legislation, citing concerns about children’s increasing dependence on technology, “Like many other parents, I began noticing the very different childhood our kids are experiencing with the early and constant pull of technology and social media.”

The restrictions include lunch periods, recess, and time between classes, with exceptions for medical and educational needs. Schools must also establish emergency communication procedures for parents.