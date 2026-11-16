Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g today , according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 18.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.999 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $2.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.39/g while the highest was $5.49/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74/g today . The national average is down 55.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 71.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

November 16 , 2025: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 16 , 2024: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

November 16 , 2023: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

November 16 , 2022: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

November 16 , 2021: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.06/g, down 13.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.20/g.

Hagerstown- $3.61/g, down 18.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.79/g.

York- $4.19/g, down 17.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.37/g.