PA Dept. of Health: Measles Cases Climb To 577 Statewide

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s measles outbreak continues to grow, with 577 cases now reported statewide. State health officials say 98 people have been hospitalized, and about 30% of those infected are under age 18. Two measles-associated deaths have been reported statewide.

Locally, Snyder County continues to stand out with 24 cases. Northumberland County has seven, while Clinton, Dauphin, Perry and Union counties each have four. Columbia and Montour counties each have one confirmed case. Medical officials continue to encourage the public to get vaccinated.