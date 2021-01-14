PA Capitol Complex to Be Closed Next Tuesday and Wednesday

HARRISBURG – In an abundance of caution, the state says they’ll close the Capitol Complex for two days next week, they say they are doing so for ‘for the safety and wellbeing of employees.’

The Pennsylvania Office of Administration announced Thursday; the complex will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision follows the violent events last week at the U.S. Capitol.

A complete list of the affected buildings are posted here.

The Office of Administration says Capitol Police in Harrisburg have enhanced their visibility and are collaborating with other law enforcement entities to ensure safety of employees. No specific threats are known at this time, but authorizes are acting ‘with an abundance of caution.’