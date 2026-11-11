Overnight Lane Closures Planned On Thomas Edison Bridge

SUNBURY — Drivers crossing the Thomas Edison Bridge between Sunbury and Northumberland can expect overnight lane restrictions tonight and tomorrow night ( Wednesday night and Thursday night). PennDOT says crews will remove an overhead sign structure as part of a $3.7 million road and bridge improvement project.

Work is scheduled from 7pm until 6am both nights, with intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Motorists should expect brief delays while crews work over the Susquehanna River.

The project also includes resurfacing Front Street in Sunbury and improvements to the Thomas Edison and Joseph Priestley bridges. PennDOT expects the overall project to be completed this month. Traffic updates are available at 511PA.com.