Over 9,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases, 187 new Montour cases

HARRISBURG – There are over 9,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases, including 362 new Valley cases, and Montour County’s case count has spiked again. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 9,605 new cases with the total over 581,000, of which 62% have recovered. 230 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 14,400. Statewide hospitalizations are now over 6,100, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, Montour County has 187 new cases at 1,082 since the start of the pandemic. We’ve previously told you Montour’s case count has been reconciled a number of times due to patients at Geisinger and cases reported in surrounding areas of the county. Montour also has two new deaths at 21 total.

In the rest of the area, Northumberland County has 78 new cases at 4,376 overall and two new deaths at 199 total. Union has 55 new cases at 2,622 overall and 29 deaths, and Snyder has 42 new cases at 1,733 overall and two new deaths at 36 total.

At Valley Regional Prisons, cases are back down:

SCI Coal Township – 19 inmates and 7 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 158 inmates (136 at Low, 22 at Medium, 0 at USP Allenwood) and 44 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has 44 active resident cases and 11 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville has nine new patients – 148 patients admitted, 30 are on ventilators and 40 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one less patient –12 people admitted, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has five new patients – 63 patients, none on a ventilator, 8 in ICU admitted

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday):

Among 16 Northumberland County facilities – 781 total resident cases, 198 total staff cases and 142 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 159 total cases – 98 among residents (10 active) and 61 among staff (13 active) Mountainview Coal Township has four active staff cases – 188 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 109 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 139 total resident cases, 27 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are no active cases (272 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 93 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths

There are 3,181,266 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 18,143 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.