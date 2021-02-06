Over 700 New Union County Cases, 41 Active Cases at Bucknell

HARRISBURG – Another substantial amount of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Union County, likely because of another backlog in reporting. Meanwhile, active Bucknell University cases continue rising.

In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 846 new Valley cases – 740 of those in Union County. That is likely due to another backlog in reporting, as was the case in Friday’s update. The Department of Health hasn’t commented on the matter. Union County is now up to 4,856 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and 77 deaths.

At Bucknell University, there are now 41 active cases on campus -35 among students and six among faculty and staff. This comes after the university just completed the first week of the delayed spring semester, and will be switching to all remote classes next week.

For the rest of the area:

Northumberland County 40 new cases at 7,328 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also a new death at 307 total deaths since March.

Snyder has 21 new cases at 2,810 overall and 70 total deaths

Montour has 45 new cases at 1,667 overall and 53 total deaths

Statewide, 157 new deaths to put the state death toll over 22,300. 3,930 new cases have also been confirmed and the state total is over 865,000, of which 85% have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 2,900. Of those patients over 600 are in the ICU and over 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has three new patients- 73 people admitted, 22 are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin – 13 people admitted and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two new patients – 23 patients admitted, four in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

In vaccine data, the Department of Health reports there are 231 more people in the Valley who have received their first dose, and 577 more people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Montour –2,452 people who received first doses (Reconciled Saturday), 2,488 who received second doses (+133 Saturday)

Northumberland – 7,876 people who received first doses (+151 Saturday), 2,795 people who received second doses (+271 Saturday)

Snyder – 2,716 people who received first doses (+50 Saturday), 683 people who received second doses (+59 Saturday)

Union – 3,279 people who received first doses (+30 Saturday), 1,071 people who received second doses (+114 Saturday)

Statewide, there are over 696,000 people who received first doses and over 265,000 people who received second doses, which equals over 1.2 million doses administered. The state hopes to have over two million people with at least their first dose by next week.