Over 6,600 New Statewide COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Over 2,500

HARRISBURG – Another noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases statewide and hospitalizations are now over 2,500. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 6,638 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,082,062, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, 73 new cases were reported, including 39 in Northumberland County, they’ve reached 8,855 people with the disease since the start of the pandemic. 21 new cases were reported in Union County, where 5,604 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder County has 12 new cases, for a total of 3,390, and Montour County has one new case for a total of 1,889.

Additionally, there are now 2,541 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 530 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and more than 260 are on ventilators.

Locally, Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient, now with 38 total coronavirus patients, 11 of whom are in intensive care, and four are on ventilators. Evangelical has five new patients for 19 total with COVID, four in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, with three in intensive care.

There were 66 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania as well, for a total of 25,472 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Locally, no new deaths are reported again in Tuesday’s update. Northumberland County remains at 338 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Union County 86, Snyder County 82, and Montour County 60.

Also in Tuesday’s update, 1,459 more Valley residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The state reported 831 more Northumberland County residents have received at least one dose, with the total now reaching 48,807 (21,522 have two shots; 27,285 have one). In Snyder County 185 more residents have gotten at least one shot, 16,839 have at least one shot, (6,686 have two shots; 10,153 have one). Union County has 220 more residents, (20,284 total; 12,451 one shot; 7,833 two shots). Montour County has 223 more residents, 15,913 with at least one dose (7,166 have two; 8,747 have just one). To date, the state has administered 6,503,362 doses total through April 13 – including 4,290,555 first/single doses, and 2,212,807 second doses.

At Bucknell University, there are now 35 have active cases on campus (31 students and four faculty/staff. There have been 394 total cases since the start of the spring semester, and 32% of the university’s isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are nine active cases overall, five among students and four among faculty/staff.