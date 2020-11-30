4,600 Statewide Hospitalizations Reported, 169 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations are continuing to rapidly increase, now over 4,600. In its daily update Monday which also includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed of those patients, 970 are in the ICU and 499 are on ventilators. Over the last two days, the state says 9,797 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to over 361,000, of which 61% have recovered. 107 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 10,300.

In the Valley, 169 new cases have been confirmed the last two days, including 89 in Northumberland County. That brings the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2,668 and 126 deaths. Union County has 36 new cases at 1,679 overall and 16 deaths. Snyder has 26 new cases at 1,016 overall and 20 deaths, and Montour has 18 new cases at 469 overall and 15 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville: 12 new patients – 89 are admitted, 11 are on ventilators and 26 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin: three new patients – 10 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 37 patients, three on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (no changes):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 33 inmates and 19 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 218 inmates (126 at USP Allenwood, 92 at Medium) and 13 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has five active cases right now among staff.

At Valley universities (no changes):

Bloomsburg University – 379 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Bucknell now has 7 active cases and a total of 73 students and staff with the disease this semester.

Susquehanna University students are home for the semester.

At Valley long-term care facilities (no changes):

Among 11 Northumberland County facilities – 518 total resident cases, 147 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has no active cases with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 90 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,828,049 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 14,499 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.