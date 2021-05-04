Over 3,100 New COVID Cases Statewide, New Snyder County Death

HARRISBURG – A new COVID-19 death has been reported in the Valley for the first time in several days, and there are over 3,100 new cases statewide. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of health said there is a new death in Snyder County, for a total of 84 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were no other new deaths reported locally (Northumberland County 347; Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths). The state also reported 58new deaths for a total of 26,334 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.

Also statewide, there were 3,133 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,161,619 cases in the past 15-months, of which 89% have recovered.

Locally, there were 32 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 17 new cases brings the county total to 9,285. Snyder County had nine new cases for a total of 3,541. Union County has four new cases for a total of 5,952. Montour County, two new cases for a total of 1,966.

Also in Tuesday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 2,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 patients are in the intensive care unit and 263 are on ventilators.

Locally, no change in the number of local residents in the hospital. Geisinger Danville has 46 coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (16), and four people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 15 COVID patients, four are in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 559 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, and dozens of cases lately, now has 33 active cases. 31 students and two staff have the disease right now, according to the university. Susquehanna University now has 10 active student cases, they’ve had 140 cases this semester.

Locally, 908 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 434 more, total 60,958, 28,352 one dose, 32,606 have two.

Snyder County has 154 more doses in arm, total 21,837; 9,458 have one, 12,379 have two.

Union County, 282 new doses for a total of 27,150 (11,865 one, 15,285 two)

Montour County, 38 more shots, 18,418 have at least one, 8,578 have one, 9,840 have two.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered over 8.7 total vaccine doses, over 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated; over 1.8 million people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and over 5.4 million have at least received at least one dose.