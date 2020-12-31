Over 300 statewide COVID-19 Deaths Again, 15 New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – Over 300 new statewide COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed a second straight day, and there are 15 new Valley deaths. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 306 new statewide deaths, and the death toll is now just under 16,000. Among the 15 new Valley deaths, there are 11 in Northumberland County, now at 226 total, three in Union at 42 total, and one in Snyder, now at 43 total. Montour County remains with 25 deaths since March.

Also locally, 244 new cases have been confirmed. There are 90 new Montour cases at 1,173 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County has 82 new cases at 4,836 overall, Union has 41 new cases at 2,891 overall, and Snyder has 31 new case at 1,894 overall.

Statewide, there are 8,992 new cases, bringing the total to over 640,000, of which 67% have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations continue to go down, now at 5,600, including over 1,200 in the ICU and under 700 on ventilators.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has eight less patients – 173 patients admitted, 26 are on ventilators and 39 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has three more patients –14 people admitted, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three less patients – 62 patients, five on a ventilator, nine in ICU admitted

At Valley state facilities (updated Thursday):

Selinsgrove Center – 37 total clients (19 active), 131 staff (23 active)

Danville State Hospital – 35 total clients (27 active), 21 staff (10 active)

At Valley Regional Prisons (updated Thursday):

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 193 inmates infected – 136 at the Medium campus, 57 at Low 0 at USP Allenwood – and 46 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has 54 active resident cases and 21 active cases right now among staff.

SCI Coal Township – 17 inmates and 7 staff with active cases

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 811 total resident cases, 203 total staff cases and 156 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 161 total cases – 99 among residents (two active) and 62 among staff (six active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active staff case – 273 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 110 total resident cases, 28 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 168 total resident cases, 45 total staff cases, and 12 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation no active cases (189 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 149 total resident cases, 29 total staff cases, and 14 deaths

Vaccination Distribution in the Valley as of Thursday (over 115,000 doses administered statewide):

Montour – 1,431 doses administered

Northumberland – 4,733 doses administered

Snyder – 332 doses administered

Union – 769 doses administered