Over 10 Million Doses Administered, Over 1,800 New Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has now reached 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health reported over 10 million total doses have been administered. Over 4.3 million people are fully vaccinated, and 50.5% of residents 18and older are fully vaccinated. As for local vaccine data, 1,537 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine.

763 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 68,366 people in the county have been vaccinated (35,258 partially, 33,108 fully). Snyder County has 292 more doses in arm for a total of 24,946 (13,810 partially, 11,136 fully). Union County residents have 422 new doses for a total of 30,950 (16,652 partially, 14,298 fully) and Montour County, 60 more shots for a total 19,937 (10,411 partially, 9,526 fully).

The state also says there were 1,823 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,193,355, of which 93% have recovered. Locally, there were 39 new cases; Northumberland County has 25 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,536. Snyder County has three new cases for a total of 3,633. Union County has 10 new cases for a total of 6,094. Montour County has one new case for a total of 1,999.

In Pennsylvania, the state says there are 25 new deaths for a total of 26,990 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally; Northumberland County has a total of 356 deaths, Montour County remains with a total of 66 deaths, Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,250 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 304 patients are in an intensive care unit and 187 are on a ventilator.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has two new coronavirus patients for a total of 42, with 15 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has two patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has seven COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 573 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has four active cases, all among students.