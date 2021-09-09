One Seriously Injured After Route 522 Crash

SELINSGROVE – Details are out on a three-vehicle crash on Route 522 in Penn Township, Snyder County last week. Troopers say three people were injured and taken to the hospital, including one person with serious injuries.

The crash occurred last Thursday at 2 p.m. near Eighteenth Street, troopers say Daniel Sciascia of Middleburg was stopped waiting to make a turn when Kimberly Sensenig of Selinsgrove hit the back of his vehicle. A third vehicle, a pick-up truck towing a camper, was also involved and the trailer overturned.

Troopers say Sciascia had serious injuries and was taken to Geisinger, where no additional information is available. Two people in the third vehicle were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital with minor injuries. Troopers say Sensenig was cited for traffic violations. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.