One Man Found Dead at Home in Northumberland County; Investigation Continues

MOUNT CARMEL — One man is dead and his wife was taken into custody Sunday evening in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. Published reports today say it happened at 21 Back Street after police were called to the scene for a home invasion.

The Daily Item and News Item report police found Richard Karlaza dead in the home, with lacerations to his chest and neck. His wife, Lisa Karlaza, was taken into custody but a search warrant filed by investigators does not indicate if charges have been filed.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.