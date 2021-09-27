UPDATE: Two Injured, All of Route 15 Open After Multi-Vehicle Crash

LEWISBURG – Route 15 is back open in both directions and two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Kelly Township, Union County Monday afternoon. According to the Union County Firewire, the crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Route 15 northbound in the area of Evangelical Community Hospital.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says two people were injured and taken to the hospital – one to Evangelical and one to Geisinger. The county fire wire says a tractor-trailer lost its load and two other cars involved.

PennDOT says the road was closed in both directions, but a lane of Route 15 south opened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, and the rest of the roadway reopened around 2:45 p.m.