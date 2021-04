NORTHUMBERLAND — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash along Route 147 near Northumberland late Monday morning. Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. in Point Township, Northumberland County, near the borough line in the area of Eighth and Ninth Streets. The road was closed for a short time, but is now fully reopen. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle and entrapment was initially reported.