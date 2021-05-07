Northumberland Police Purchasing Body Cameras

NORTHUMBERLAND – There are more body cameras coming to Valley police departments. The Northumberland Police will be the latest to wear the body cameras. This comes as there are continued calls for more transparency from police and national calls for police reform.

Northumberland Mayor Danny Berard says the cameras should be in very soon and will cost the borough about $14,500. He says the cameras come with the necessary software as well. The software is designed to activate the body cams and the already instead vehicle dashboard cameras when officers activate the cruiser’s flashing lights.

Berard says purchasing this equipment has become necessary because of the recent events involving police brutality. He says they’ll protect all parties involved in police incidents.