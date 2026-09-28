Northumberland Man Charged With Neglect Of Elderly Mother

SUNBURY — A Northumberland man is facing charges after police say his elderly mother was found confused and walking in Wolverton Street in Sunbury. NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… say 70-year-old George Machesic was responsible for her care.

Police say responders reported that the victim had been neglected. EMTs also reported signs of malnourishment and poor hygiene before taking her to a hospital. Machesic is charged with felony neglect of a care-dependent person and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $10,000.