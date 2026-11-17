SUNBURY — A Northumberland man faces 26 charges in connection with a July crash in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, that killed two people. The News-Item reports 57-year-old Kevin Shilo was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine when the crash occurred on Brush Valley Road.

State police say Shilo attempted a U-turn, driving his vehicle into the path of a motorcycle carrying Brian and Megin Wallace of Sunbury. 34-year-old Brian Wallace died at the scene, while 32-year-old Megin Wallace died the following morning.

Investigators say Shilo fled on foot and initially denied driving the vehicle. Charges include homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.