SUNBURY — Northumberland County property taxes will remain at 30 mills next year, five mills above the statutory limit. The News-Item reports Senior Judge Charles Saylor approved the county’s request to maintain the higher rate.

Commissioner Meghan Beck previously pushed to reduce the additional five mills but was overruled by fellow commissioners. Beck argued that spending cuts, reduced services and improved revenues made a lower tax rate possible.

Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon supported retaining the full tax rate, citing rising expenses and potential layoffs. The additional five mills will generate $3.6 million, while the county expects to use another $3.9 million in reserves.