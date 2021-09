COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison Inmate found dead in his cell two weeks ago has been identified. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz says it was 34-year-old Sean Beers who was found dead in the cell just after 8:30 p.m. September 15.

According to the DA, county coroner James Kelley ruled the cause of death as a hanging and the manner of death was a suicide.