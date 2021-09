COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison inmate was found dead in his cell earlier this week. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says the inmate was a 34-year-old male. Kelley did not disclose the male’s identity because it was ruled a suicide after an autopsy was performed.

Kelley says the incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the inmate was pronounced dead two hours later in the cell. An investigation is still ongoing.